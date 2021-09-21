Colder temperatures are hours away. And while we farewell the summer, we also need to think about cozy looks that make us and our wallets look good. When Colombian superstar Sofia Vergara launched her Walmart collection on February 4, 2019, she knew she wanted to impact positively. Therefore, she created an affordable and inclusive brand that offers sizes from 0-28 and XS to XXXL.

“I’ve always believed that ‘looking like a million bucks’ isn’t about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that. My goal in creating Sofia Jeans was to make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price.”

Vergara also said, “I am so proud of the quality and designs we’ve been creating and am excited for shoppers to fall in love with this collection as much as I have.”

The Modern Family star and America’s Got Talent judge is known for her unmistakable fashion style. Vergara’s fashion choices include classic and elegant pieces in vibrant and solid colors. We can’t forget to mention how she made the mermaid silhouette her go-to-cut.

Indeed, Sofia knows what works for her curvy body, and she wants all of us to experience the same thing. Therefore, Walmart consumers are able to adopt Vergara’s style and find in her collection an extensive selection of jeans, printed dresses, chic blouses, and sweaters for any budget.

Find below a few great looks from the Sofia Jeans collection available at Walmart: