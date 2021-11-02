Hailey Baldwin says she would have never abandoned Justin Bieber when he was struggling with mental health

Trigger warning: suicide

Hailey Baldwin has been there for her husband Justin Bieber for the highs and the lows. The singer has been very open about his struggles with trauma, and mental health over the last few years, and in a recent episode of the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast he sat with Hailey who had a front-row view through it all. They discussed their relationship and marriage in the episode and Hailey said leaving Justin when he had hit rock bottom was never an option, “I just wouldn‘t do that to him,” she said.

The couple got married in September of 2018 but started dating in 2016. The following year Justin canceled part of his 2017 “Purpose” tour due to his mental health and in early 2019 he reportedly began receiving treatment for depression. “I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I‘ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him,” Hailey said in the podcast. “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person,” she explained. ”So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be,” the loyal model added.

Justin has been open about his struggles and said his depression got so bad he was “really suicidal” at one point in his YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. He said in the podcast, “I had experienced so many things in my life. I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn‘t want to do it all alone.” Thankfully, he got help. “I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars,” the 27-year-old explained.

He became “committed to working on those things and getting healthy,” and is thankful Hailey “accepted” him as he was. “Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was. Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you‘ve seen my heart through it all,” he said in the episode.

In 2019 the singer announced he was taking a step back from music to find some healing and was transparent with his fans. At the time, he shared a photo with a lengthy caption explaining, “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP.”