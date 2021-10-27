Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about traumatic experience giving birth: ‘We almost died’

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her “traumatic” experience giving birth to her daughter Apple.

The Hollywood star and entrepreneur described the scary situation during the latest episode of ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, also commenting on the birth of her first child Moses.

Gwyneth confessed she had “two caesareans,“ adding that her “daughter was an emergency,” and explaining how they “almost died,” the actress admitted, “It was not good.”

This is not the first time Gwyneth talks about the difficult experience she went through, previously detailing the 70-hour-long labor during a 2006 interview with ABC News.

“We started having some trouble and they had to do an intervention,” she continued, “It was a traumatic experience. I won‘t lie. But it was worth every minute. It’s amazing.”

The celebrity mother says she came out thinking “well, I would have amputated my legs for her, so that [labor] was nothing.”

She also took a moment to talk about body image, referencing her C-sections, revealing she has a scar after the procedure,“It‘s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it but you‘re just like, ’Oh my god.‘”

Gwyneth says social media could be damaging for new mothers and their mental health, stating “Thank God there wasn‘t Instagram when I had babies,” explaining how many influencers post after their birth, “Oh I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,” to which she says “Wow that’s not what I [looked like].”