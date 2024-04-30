Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially back together with her ex-fiance after divorcing Ryan Scott

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is back with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker, after separating from her ex-husband, Ryan Scott, three months after she was released from prison. The true crime viral sensation has removed herself from Instagram, but TMZ has received PDA photos of her happily in love.



In photos published by the outlet, she was seen locking lips with Urker while in New Orleans for the jazz festival. While the photo was enough evidence, she confirmed it with the outlet. “After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Blanchard told them.

“We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future,” she added.



The former couple first got together when she was still in prison serving time for her mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. As she has explained in the past, she had a lot of pen pals.



He proposed to her in 2018 while she was incarcerated, but they called it off in 2019, which is when Anderson entered the picture as a pen pal. They were married in 2022 when she was still in prison, and things seemed to be going strong when she was released.



©GettyImages



Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

They were a part of a documentary series and even adopted a puppy together. But she filed for divorce from Anderson on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Following the split, he told Daily Mail, “I’m not doing well with it.“ “For me, it just came out of the blue.” “I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him,” he added.