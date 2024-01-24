Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband welcome a new addition to their family

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is out of prison and growing her family with her husband, Ryan Anderson. Gypsy has expressed her desire to one day have children, but the couple is not ready to welcome a human into the world yet, so they settled on a puppy.





On Tuesday, the 32-year-old shared a video with her 8.3 million followers on Instagram introducing an eight-week-old black and white puppy named Pixie with the caption “Puppy Parents!”

“So I want to introduce you guys to someone very special,” she said in the clip with a green-screened paw background. “This is Pixie. She is an eight-week-old baby Malshi puppy. She is a sweetheart, and she’s already spoiled rotten.” Malshi dogs are a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix.



She then shared a pic of when they got her a few nights ago, sleeping on a dog bed with a puppy pad nearby. “We went to PetSmart, bought everything she could need - everything puppy” she explained. “And then by the end of the night,” Gyspy continued, showing Pixie sprawled out on “her side of the bed, like she owns it.”



While Gypsy Rose has a huge fan base, she still could not avoid PETA. The organization did approach the situation with more grace than they usually do. “So sweet. If you add to your family, please adopt from a local shelter in the future!” they commented.

Gypsy has been out of prison for less than a month after serving seven years for her role in her mother’s Dee Dee Blanchard murder, and her life has been a whirlwind as she suddenly found fame.

Given the circumstances, it’s probably best she takes her time before having a baby. “Right now I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have, to take care of and just have as an addition to the family,” she explained in the clip. “We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like, the next best thing.”

Gypsy later shared a sweet selfie with her new fur baby.



