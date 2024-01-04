Where to watch Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentaries and shows

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially out of prison and has become a true crime sensation, with over 6 million followers on Instagram. The 32-year-old woman gained public attention in 2015 when she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee had Factitious Disorder Imposed on aAnother, also known as Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, and had been falsely claiming that Gypsy Rose was terminally ill, leading to unnecessary and painful medical treatments and interventions.

Gypsy Rose has been promoting her upcoming six-part Lifetime special, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premieres its first two episodes on Friday, January 5. The following two episodes will be released on January 6, with the last two on January 7. There were cameras at the prison when she was released, capturing her first moments of freedom. It will be available to stream on Lifetime through live TV streamers and on Lifetime’s website, the next day.

But it’s not the only body of work surrounding her case - there have been numerous documentaries and shows. Check them out below and where to watch them.

1. “Mommy Dead and Dearest” (2017): This HBO documentary is one of the earliest and most well-known productions about the case. It provides a comprehensive look at the relationship between Gypsy Rose and her mother leading up to the murder.

2. “The Story of Gypsy Blanchard” (2018): This 20/20 episode is on Season 40, Episode 15, and is available to stream on Hulu. Gypsy Rose speaks out from prison, and there are interviews with an ex-boyfriend and others close to the case.



3. “The Act” (2019): This Hulu miniseries is a dramatized adaptation of the case. It stars Joey King as Gypsy Rose and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee. The series received critical acclaim for its performances and storytelling and helped spread the case to the masses.

4. “Gypsy’s Revenge” (2020): A documentary on Investigation Discovery (ID) that explores the case, delving into the motivations and aftermath of the crime, with interviews of Gypsy Rose from prison.

Coming soon:

“Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” (2024): Frndly TV is gearing up for the premiere of a three-night documentary event scheduled to begin January 5th at 8/7c.

