Marc Anthony cancels concert in Panama due to an injury

In the midst of his Pa’ Alla Voy tour, Marc Anthony had to cancel one of his concerts. The Grammy Award-winning performer canceled his appearance in Panama following an injury. The news was relayed by concertgoers at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama, who, at 11:45 PM heard the announcement made by the event’s management.

Marc Anthony performing at Madison Square Garden.

The event organizers’ informed the public that the concert was being canceled due to an accident that Marc suffered backstage, minutes before he was scheduled to perform. In a statement, event organizers said, “Marc Anthony had to postpone his concert in Panama due to an accident involving the stage’s stairs, occurring minutes before his appearance onstage. The injury resulted in complications on his back, which prevented his live performance.”

“Currently, Marc is being transported to Miami to be attended by his specialists. We are grateful for medical personnel in Panama, who immediately provided their services and to all guests who were present for the concert.”

The incident disturbed some of the attendants, who asked for reimbursement. Despite this, Magic Dream, the company that organized the event, is adamant that the concert will have a new date that will soon be revealed, and that ticket holders wouldn’t have to make any extra purchases.

This isn’t the first time where Marc cancels a show in Panama. Last February, he canceled a concert due to a COVID-19 outbreak. In 2015, he canceled another show due to showing symptoms of dehydration, preventing him from giving the performance that people had been expecting of him.

Happy to be in Panama

Hours before the concert, Marc Anthony looked excited to be in Panama alongside his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira. They shared clips of what they were up to, including dancing to Juan Luis Guerra in their car. “Dancing to the beat of Juan Luis Guerra as we gear up for tomorrow’s Panama concert,” captioned Marc. For her part, Nadia shared a look of the city’s view from her apartment.