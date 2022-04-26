Carlos Vives made thousand of concertgoers dance to the rhythm “Gota Fría,” “La Bicicleta,” “Robarte un Beso,” “La Tierra del Olvido,” “Carito,” and “Encanto.” The Colombian singer wanted to make it even better and have an unforgettable ending; therefore, he brought to the stage one of the greatest interpreters of contemporary Latin American music, Marc Anthony.

Vives invited the salsa star to perform “Cuando Nos Volvamos a Encontrar,” a collaborative piece by both released in 2014. Marc Anthony’s presence brought high energy to the Foro de las Estrellas, causing a euphoric ambiance.

©GettyImages



Carlos Vives surprised his fans by inviting Marc Anthony to the stage of Feria de San Marcos

Marc’s presentation comes after delighting his fans in his Pa’lla Voy Tour and the release of his anticipated album Pa’lla Voy! The salsa singer treated his followers with nine songs written and recorded during the pandemic. As a novelty, the global sensation included fresh minds in his project and collaborated with young composers through his record label Magnus Music.