Stephanie Beatriz will host the Hispanic Heritage Awards; Carlos Vives is set to perform

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) reveals this year’s host and performers for the 35thth Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The event will be broadcasted on Friday, September 30th. The historical program, created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

Modeled on the same format which set new rating records for the broadcast over the last two years, this year’s presentation will feature intimately filmed segments captured on location across the United States and Latin America.

In addition to the exclusive honoree profiles, the show will be hosted by actress Stephanie Beatriz – widely known for voicing the character of Mirabel Madrigal in Disney’s Oscar-winning 2021 film Encanto, as well as her portrayal of Carla in the motion picture adaption of In The Heights, and as Detective Rosa Diaz in the action-comedy tv series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Continuing the Hispanic Heritage Awards’ long-running tradition of celebrating the richness and stylistic diversity of Hispanic music and culture, the 35th-anniversary broadcast will once again spotlight special musical guests from established superstars to the introduction of essential new voices that will carry the communities’ music well into the future.

This year, that collection features multi-GRAMMY and/or LATIN GRAMMY winners such as Colombian Vallenato champion and previous Hispanic Heritage Award honoree Carlos Vives, beloved Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas, and one of Cuba’s leading Timba/tropical music ambassadors Aymée Nuviola.

©Getty Images



Hispanic Heritage Award honoree Carlos Vives, beloved Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas, and one of Cuba’s leading Timba/tropical music ambassadors Aymée Nuviola.

Standouts of a new generation are also represented by already Platinum certified Panamanian Urban singer-songwriter Boza, Interscope signed rising Puerto Rican star Robi (who will perform a heartfelt tribute to LEGEND honoree Daddy Yankee), and the first national TV performance of Cuban raised, and now Nashville based captivating rock guitarist and singer Hector Tellez Jr.

“We are thrilled to honor yet another inspirational class of Hispanic Heritage Awardees and to pay tribute to them through these amazing performers and entertainers on the PBS broadcast,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, president, and CEO of HHF. “Thanks to PBS and our corporate partners, we will be able to share our celebration of cultural pride, accomplishment, and vision with all of America during Hispanic Heritage Month and year-round. Stay tuned for our announcement for the in-person celebration.”