First Latina military pilot fighter Olga Custodio will be honored with the 2022 STEM Award

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) will honor Olga Custodio, the first Latina military pilot fighter qualified, a trailblazer in the military and commercial aviation, with the 2022 STEM Award (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) during the 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.

The historic program, created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

©Olga Custodio





The 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will air Friday, September 30th, on PBS stations and stream on pbs.org and the PBS Video app. Custodio will be recognized alongside recently announced Honorees Daddy Yankee, Los Lobos, and Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso, with additional Latino artists and visionaries to be announced shortly.

“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is honored to recognize the trailblazing achievements of Olga Custodio and present what is possible to our youth, especially to young Latinas,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, president, and CEO, of HHF. “Her representation in the military and aviation is a powerful statement on the value the Latino community provides our country and beyond. We are thrilled to tell her story through our partnership with PBS, sponsors, and co-hoss and celebrate our community’s accomplishment, cultural pride, and great promise.”

©Olga Custodio





Olga Custodio is a Latina military and commercial airline pioneer with over 40 years in aviation. As the first Latina to complete U.S. Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training and graduate in the top 5% of her class, Olga went on to fly numerous types of military aircraft and become an instructor pilot. After transitioning from active duty to the US Air Force Reserves, Olga continued to break barriers by becoming the first American Airlines Latina commercial pilot to reach the airline rank of Captain with a 20-year career. She retired from the US Air Force Reserves with the advanced officer rank of Lt Colonel.

Despite the early impediment of being refused the opportunity to participate in the University of Puerto Rico’s ROTC program as a female student, Olga Custodio went on to log over 11,000 flight hours to her name. She continues to fly and serves as a highly respected STEM advocate, speaker, and community leader.

Of the many highlights of her work in this area, Olga is proud to be on the board of several nonprofit organizations, including the Latino Pilots Association, and Women in Aviation International – San Antonio Chapter, moderating multiple female aviation panels and acting as a constant advocate and inspiration empowering young women and all students in underserved communities to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.