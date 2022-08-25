KATYA ECHAZARRETA on Instagram
Incredible women

Mexican astronaut Katya Echazarreta partners with Pandora to celebrate women’s milestones

Diamonds by Pandora makes girls’ best friends accessible to more people

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand, honors Katya Echazarreta, the brand’s newest jewelry partner, astronaut, and the first Mexican woman to travel to space. The brand’s latest collection launch is dedicated to celebrating the milestones of incredible women.

Now available in the U.S. and Canada, Diamonds by Pandora makes girls’ best friends accessible to more people. Rather than waiting for traditional gifting moments or someone else to purchase a diamond, Pandora has created a sustainable lab-created diamond collection crafted with 100% recycled silver and gold so women can celebrate their milestones in style.

Pandora©Pandora

In addition to Echazerreta, the collection campaign features Ashley Graham and Actress Rosario Dawson, both trailblazers in their fields and champions of self-empowerment. “I’m so excited to be a part of this campaign,” said Rosario Dawson. “To show that brands can create something beautiful and brilliant with tech and an understanding of our natural world is really powerful.”

Each Diamonds by Pandora piece features a solitary, VS+ clarity lab-created diamond ranging from 0.15 to 1.0 carat that is hand-set within sterling silver, solid 14K yellow gold, or solid 14K white gold. The 33-piece collection is priced from $300 - $1950 and is available to purchase at 248 Pandora stores in the U.S., 21 Pandora stores in Canada, and pandora.net.

©Pandora

What’s the difference between lab-created diamonds and mined diamonds?

Lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds but grown in a laboratory rather than excavated from a mine. They have the same optical, chemical, thermal, and physical characteristics and are graded by the standard 4Cs – cut, color, clarity, and carat.

To reduce climate impact, Pandora’s lab-created diamonds are grown, cut, and polished using 100% renewable energy. The collection also marks a Pandora milestone: it is the first collection crafted with 100% recycled silver and gold.

To learn more about the partnership, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to interview Katya Echazarreta.


Katya Echazarreta©Katya Echazarreta
Please tell us about your partnership with Pandora and why the brand is so special for you.

Pandora and I have partnered to highlight their milestone campaign. Often, as a woman, particularly a woman of color, we are used to putting others first. This campaign is important because it encourages us to celebrate ourselves.

The brand’s newest collection is dedicated to celebrating the milestones of incredible women like you. How do you feel being the first Mexican woman to travel to space and being recognized like this?

Being recognized has been beautiful, but for me, it’s been more important to be able to help others find the motivation to keep pursuing their dreams. Through the recognition, I’m able to share my story far and wide to help as many people as I can!

Were you able to put your style or stamp in the new collection?

Definitely! I always put my style on anything I wear. Feeling confident should always be at the forefront when we decide to wear something. I particularly love wearing the collection in my Electronics lab.

Are you allowed to bring jewelry to space?

Yes! Safety is a top priority, so all jewelry must be tightly secured. However, it’s definitely doable!

Katya Echazarreta©Katya Echazarreta
Which items would you bring to space that will keep you connected to the earth?

If I were to go on a long mission to space, I would bring family photos, my wedding rings, my class ring, my astronaut stuffed bear, and definitely a Mexican flag!

How do you want the Hispanic community and the entire world to remember you?

I want the entire Hispanic community and the world to remember me as a human being. I know that sounds funny, but I think we should all aspire to be as human as we can. I think we have a natural desire to care about each other, to love, and to help. I want everyone to see me as someone who cares enough about others to go out of my way to help them if I can.

Please send a message to aspiring Latina astronauts that look up to you.

The road is tough, and it’s important to know that. However, everything worth fighting for will be difficult. It’s important that no matter what our goals are, we take it one step at a time. It’s also important to celebrate the current step you are on!


