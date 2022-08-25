Mexican astronaut Katya Echazarreta partners with Pandora to celebrate women’s milestones

Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand, honors Katya Echazarreta, the brand’s newest jewelry partner, astronaut, and the first Mexican woman to travel to space. The brand’s latest collection launch is dedicated to celebrating the milestones of incredible women.

Now available in the U.S. and Canada, Diamonds by Pandora makes girls’ best friends accessible to more people. Rather than waiting for traditional gifting moments or someone else to purchase a diamond, Pandora has created a sustainable lab-created diamond collection crafted with 100% recycled silver and gold so women can celebrate their milestones in style.

In addition to Echazerreta, the collection campaign features Ashley Graham and Actress Rosario Dawson, both trailblazers in their fields and champions of self-empowerment. “I’m so excited to be a part of this campaign,” said Rosario Dawson. “To show that brands can create something beautiful and brilliant with tech and an understanding of our natural world is really powerful.”

Each Diamonds by Pandora piece features a solitary, VS+ clarity lab-created diamond ranging from 0.15 to 1.0 carat that is hand-set within sterling silver, solid 14K yellow gold, or solid 14K white gold. The 33-piece collection is priced from $300 - $1950 and is available to purchase at 248 Pandora stores in the U.S., 21 Pandora stores in Canada, and pandora.net.

What’s the difference between lab-created diamonds and mined diamonds?

Lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds but grown in a laboratory rather than excavated from a mine. They have the same optical, chemical, thermal, and physical characteristics and are graded by the standard 4Cs – cut, color, clarity, and carat.

To reduce climate impact, Pandora’s lab-created diamonds are grown, cut, and polished using 100% renewable energy. The collection also marks a Pandora milestone: it is the first collection crafted with 100% recycled silver and gold.

To learn more about the partnership, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to interview Katya Echazarreta.