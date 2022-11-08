Goyo, Los Bukis, Rosalía, and more added to the Latin Grammys 2022 performers list

One of the biggest nights in Latin Music is a little over a week away, and the Latin Recording Academy has announced additional performers. The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards airs live Thursday, November 17th, and joining an already stacked list of singers are; Rosalía,Carlos Vives, Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, Goyo, Nicole Zignago, Los Bukis, and Julio Reyes Copello.

©GettyImages



Performer: Aymée Nuviola

Estrada is nominated in two categories- Best New Artist and Singer-Songwriter Album. Gente de Zona is nominated for Best Contemporary Tropical Album, while Nuviola is nominated for Best Traditional Tropical Album.

Rosalía is nominated in eight categories this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Vives is nominated in five categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and Zignago is up for Best New Artist.

Goyo and Copello are Grammy winners while Los Bukis has been nominated in the past, and are still waiting for their trophy.

©GettyImages



Performer: Los Bukis

The additional list of performers joins Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera,Rauw Alejandro,Marc Anthony,Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Christian Nodal, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.