Becky G gives a glimpse at 2022 Latin Grammy fashion trends at the Acoustic Sessions

Becky G is nominated in five categories this year (Recording Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Urban/Fusion Performance, and Best Urban Song).

The acoustic concert was held to celebrate all Nominees for the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The private concert featured Becky G, and special guest Daviles de Novelda, with whom she performed their new single, “Amantes.” Best New Artist nominee Pol Granch also performed, taking The Latin Academy’s stage for the first time.

“With our Latin GRAMMY Acoustic Sessions, we seek to open spaces for the new generation of music creators in an organic and inclusive way. We are very excited to be able to celebrate in Madrid on our road to the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a press release.

One of the biggest nights in Latin Music goes down on November 17th, at 8 pm on Univision. It was announced on Monday that Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam, and Sin Bander were joining the list of performers. With Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Jesse & Joy, Chiquis, and this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís, previously announced.