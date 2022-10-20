Latin Grammys name Quetzal Fuerte as this year’s official artist

The Latin Grammys announced that Quetzal Fuerte, a Mexican muralist, would be this year’s official artist. Fuertes is tasked with making the artwork for the awards show, including a mural in Mexico and another one in the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Fuerte’s mural displays his signature style while using colors to express the energy of Latin music. The Mexico mural is on display in Morelia. As we prepare for the Latin Grammys, Fuentes will be collaborating further with the Academy, including on the making of exclusive NFTs that will be featured before and during the awards.

“I am grateful to The Latin Recording Academy for inviting me to join them in crossing a new frontier together through the creation of this mural in Morelia,” said Quetzal Fuerte, according to a Grammy press release. “Art is nourishment for the soul, whether it’s visual or through sound, and through this piece we have the opportunity to impact and transform the lives of those who see it here locally or in its digital form, planting seeds of thought and emotion that will hopefully inspire future creators.”

The Academy said that they were proud to partner up with Fuerte and to continue to support emerging artists. “His murals and accompanying free NFT mark a series of firsts for us at The Latin Academy, as we bridge music and visual art to make both accessible to fans around the world,” said Manuel Abud.