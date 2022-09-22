Rosalía celebrates her 9 Latin Grammy nominations

Rosalía woke up to great news. The Spanish artist shared on Instagram how happy she was to be nominated for 9 Latin Grammys, being the second most nominated artist of the event. She also celebrated two sold-out shows in New York.

The Instagram post shows Rosalía performing her shows at Radio City Music Hall and enjoying her time in the city, posing alongside Bella Hadid and some friends. In a video, she’s seen enjoying some roses and surrounded by her dancers and producers. The last photo of her post, shows her next to some pink and white celebratory balloons. “Today I woke up thrilled,” Rosalía wrote in Spanish. “Thank you for the 9 Latin Grammy nominations and for the two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall that I’ve enjoyed so much. New York, the most amazing city in the world, thank you for so much love!”

Rosalía is nominated for best album of the year, best song of the year for “Hentai”, best alternative music record, and best recording of the year for “La Fama,” her collaboration with The Weeknd. She was also nominated for best alternative song (“Hentai”), best musical video short form, and best musical video long form.

Rosalia is one of the evening’s most nominated artists, trailing Bad Bunny, with 10 nominations, and followed by Rauw Alejandro, with eight.