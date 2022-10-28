The hosts of the 2022 Latin GRAMMY are fire! The Latin Recording Academy selected Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and Thalia to conduct the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The show will air on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT).

In addition to hosting, Anitta is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Reggaeton Performance. Luis Fonsi holds five Latin GRAMMY Awards and five GRAMMY nominations; Laura Pausini has four Latin GRAMMY Awards, one GRAMMY, and previous Latin GRAMMY nominee Thalia holds a career total of six nominations.

According to the music academy, the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present, and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying it forward to the next generations of music creators.

Meet the hosts