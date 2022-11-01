Christina Aguilera, Christian Nodal, John Legend, and more performing at the 64th Latin Grammys

The Latin Grammys are right around the corner, and as we get closer to one of the biggest nights in music, more exciting details have emerged. On Tuesday, The Latin Recording Academy revealed more talented singers that will be performing.

©GETTY



Christian Nodal, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, John Legend

Music lovers can look forward to an epic night with current nominees and past Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winners. Christina Aguilera,Camilo,Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler,John Legend,Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, and Christian Nodal, are all officially confirmed.

©GettyImages



Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

Many of the new additions have several nominations this year: