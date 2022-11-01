Christina Aguilera, Christian Nodal, John Legend, and more performing at the 64th Latin Grammys

The Latin Grammys are right around the corner, and as we get closer to one of the biggest nights in music, more exciting details have emerged. On Tuesday, The Latin Recording Academy revealed more talented singers that will be performing.
Music lovers can look forward to an epic night with current nominees and past Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winners. Christina Aguilera,Camilo,Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler,John Legend,Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, and Christian Nodal, are all officially confirmed.
Many of the new additions have several nominations this year:
- Aguilera is a Latin GRAMMY winner and a five-time GRAMMY winner. She’s nominated in seven categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
- Camilo is a five-time Latin GRAMMY winner currently boasting six nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
- Drexler is a seven-time Latin GRAMMY winner and five-time GRAMMY nominee with eight nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
- Nodal is a four-time Latin GRAMMY winner, currently nominated for Best Ranchero /Mariachi Album and Best Regional Song.
While Legend stands out on the list, it is not his first time at the Latin Grammys. The singer shared the Latin Grammy stage with Juanes at the 9th edition in 2008.
They join the already incredible list of performers: Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam, Sin Bander, Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Jesse & Joy, Chiquis, and this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Marco Antonio Solís.
One of the biggest nights in Latin Music goes down on November 17th, at 8 pm on Univision. Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta, and Laura Pausini are hosting the evening live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.