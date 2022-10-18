Shakira fans upset after the Recording Academy calls JLo the most influential Latin entertainer of all time

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Jennifer Lopez. In the process, they sparked a debate on social media about whether or not she or Shakira is really the most influential Latina of all time.

The Grammy’s website wrote in the story, “Boundary-breaking career as an actor, dancer and GRAMMY-nominated singer, Jennifer Lopez is arguably the most influential Latin entertainer of all time.”

They shared a reel about the story on Instagram, which sparked a debate in the comments about what makes a “real Latina.” Many noted that Shakira was born in Colombia while JLo was born in the Bronx, with parents from Puerto Rico.

“We all know who the most influential LATINA of all time is, and no, it’s not JLo,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Ben Affleck knows more Spanish than her.” “She’s No Latin. THE REAL QUEEN AND MOST INFLUENTIAL LATIN MUSIC ARTIST IS SHAKIRA,” said another.

Many supported JLo in the comments. “And yet you guys have underestimated her, and her work is great. J. She is a queen and a super worker in music, film, and entrepreneur,” someone wrote. “Well y’all better give her a damn Grammy then .. all talk and no action,’ added another.

While there are many ways this discussion about Latinidad can go, it’s important to note the definition of a “Latina” is, “a woman or girl who was born in or lives in South America, Central America, or Mexico or a woman or girl in the U.S. whose family is originally from South America, Central America, or Mexico,” per Brittanica.