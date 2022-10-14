Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend their first public event as a married couple

Bennifer is back in action after tying the knot twice and taking several honeymoons. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived at the Ralph Lauren show in Southern California, rocking all-black ensembles. The show celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections.
The 53-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman wore a chic pinstripe dress paired with a classic black fedora and matching clutch. At the same time, her husband attended in a black suit with a matching black tie and button-up.
Lopez and the brand have a deeper connection. The global sensation chose Ralph Lauren to design her wedding dresses for her second wedding in Georgia.
“The dresses were dreamy... thank you, Ralph Lauren,” she said, referring to the three wedding looks.
“Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance. In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes,” the brand shared on social media alongside a behind-the-scenes video detailing how the gowns were made.
Lopez walked down the aisle in a turtleneck column dress with a jaw-dropping ruffles skirt. The gown featured flared cape sleeves, an open mesh back, and a cathedral veil perfect for a movie star.
For the party, JLo changed into two other wedding dresses. This one with an Old Hollywood flare had a body-hugging silhouette and was adorned with stringed pearl details.
The third gown was as spectacular as the other. The look had a modern and sleek design, and featured a keyhole cutout on the chest, twisted back straps, and embedded Swarovski crystals.
In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.
Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the all-white wedding, and a close source to the couple told E! that “it ended with a kiss.” It was reported that the company Pearl Street Films, founded by Ben and Matt Damon, made a series of requests to the authorities. Including two boats and four officers that will be guarding the property for 50 hours, keeping the star-studded wedding safe.
The mansion welcomed 150 guests, and the wedding’s secret name was “Winston Birthday.” Local police declared a no-fly zone for the weekend for the private event, applied to all areas within a three-miles radius, and guards handed wristbands to avoid any issues.