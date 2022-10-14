Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend their first public event as a married couple

Bennifer is back in action after tying the knot twice and taking several honeymoons. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived at the Ralph Lauren show in Southern California, rocking all-black ensembles. The show celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections.

The 53-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman wore a chic pinstripe dress paired with a classic black fedora and matching clutch. At the same time, her husband attended in a black suit with a matching black tie and button-up.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.

Lopez and the brand have a deeper connection. The global sensation chose Ralph Lauren to design her wedding dresses for her second wedding in Georgia.

“The dresses were dreamy... thank you, Ralph Lauren,” she said, referring to the three wedding looks.

“Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance. In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes,” the brand shared on social media alongside a behind-the-scenes video detailing how the gowns were made.