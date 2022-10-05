CELEBRITY COUPLES

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted driving around Beverly Hills in custom Rolls Royce

It was reported that they are currently staying at a Beverly Hills rental owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, who used to be engaged to Mariah Carey.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted going on a romantic date in a one-of-a-kind ride! The Hollywood couple were photographed leaving the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles, with the actor driving Jennifer’s custom Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe.

The pair were seen having a lot of fun driving away in their red luxury car. And it seems Ben and Jennifer are in the market for a bigger purchase, as they were spotted inspecting the renovation of her lavish $28 million pad, however it’s still unclear if they will be moving to the property or buying a new mansion in California.

The happy couple are enjoying their new life as a married couple, and even Alex Rodriguez has given his blessing to Jennifer and Ben, following their star-studded wedding in Georgia.

The retired athlete opened up about his ex-fiancé, and her new relationship. According to the former baseball player, he appreciates his experience with Jennifer, and wishes her and her kids nothing but a prosperous and happy future.

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said during an episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.”

