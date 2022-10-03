Alex Rodriguez sends good vibes to Jennifer Lopez after marrying Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is moving on without resentment. The retired athlete opened up about his ex-fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, and her new relationship with Ben Affleck. According to the former baseball player, he had a great experience with JLo and wishes her and her kids nothing but a prosperous and happy future.

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said during an episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Rodriguez, who lived with them alongside his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14.

“I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me,” he concluded.

Rodriguez and Lopez began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. After planning their wedding, they called it quit in March 2021. Months later, Jennifer rekindled her relationship with Affleck, whom she previously was engaged to in 2002.

The pair got engaged in April, and in July, they eloped in Las Vegas. The couple celebrated their union in a lavish wedding in Georgia.

In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.