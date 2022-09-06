Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett have reportedly called it quits

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne “Kat” Padgett have reportedly called it quits. The former Yankees slugger has decided to put his relationship in cold waters, and as reported by Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.”

According to a source, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” Recently, Rodriguez was at a University of Miami football game with one of his daughters.

The publication informed that Padgett has been “noticeably absent” from A-Rod’s recent outings. ”They parted ways but remain great friends. He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses,” the person said.

Rodriguez, 47, and Padgett, 25, were first linked together in January at a Green Bay Packers football game and then at the Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Rodriguez began dating Padgett months after breaking up his engagement and relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. JLo then ran to Ben Affleck’s arms, got engaged, and married in 2022.

In summer, the former MLB player joined Martha Stewart on her podcast, where he opened up about his post-break life and had nothing but words of admiration to say about his ex.

In the episode that aired Thursday, the 46-year-old told Stewart, “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.” “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that’s alive today,” he continued.

A-Rod and JLo were engaged for two years and together for five, and after the split, he said he has “no regrets.” “You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14,” he said, speaking about his daughters Natasha and Ella.