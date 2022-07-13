Alex Rodriguez tells Martha Stewart he has no regrets following his split from Jennifer Lopez

It’s been over a year since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement, and thankfully there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between them, at least for A-Rod. This week the former MLB player joined Martha Stewart on her podcast where he opened up about his post break up life and had nothing but words of admiration to say about his ex.



In the episode that aired Thursday, the 46-year-old told Stewart, “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.” “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that’s alive today,” he continued.

A-Rod and JLo were engaged for two years and together for five, and after the split, he said he has “no regrets.” “You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14,” he said, speaking about his daughters Natasha and Ella.

Rodriguez has made headlines over the last year with speculated love interests like Kathryne Padgett, but he cleared the air when Stewart asked about his love life, saying his priority is his daughters. “I’m actually just spending a lot, a lot of time with my girls. Trying to be at home more.”

A-Rod shares his daughters with Cynthia Scurtis and Natasha will be the first to leave the nest. The junior in high school has been looking at IVY league colleges like Yale and has a mission that could have been inspired by Lopez, who was in her life for years. “She is athletic, but her whole mission is to follow Broadway and to one day be in Broadway, New York, and be a dancer, singer, or producer,” he told the 80-year-old.

Lopez and A-Rod announced their split after speculation in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a statement to the Today show. In July the “Jenny from the Block” singer confirmed she rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck, and they got engaged for the second time in April 2022.