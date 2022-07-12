How Jennifer Lopez changed her lifestyle after suffering paralyzing panic attacks

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about experiencing some difficult moments while trying to prioritize her career in the entertainment industry, admitting that she suffered exhaustion-induced panic attacks and had to make certain adjustments to her lifestyle to recuperate mentally and physically.

“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends,” the actress and performer detailed on her newsletter.

“I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible,” the star revealed, “Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

Jennifer confessed that she was terrified in that moment, as she felt “as if I couldn’t move” and “couldn’t see clearly” and the symptoms “started to scare me and the fear compounded itself.”

She then went on to seek medical advice as she didn’t know what was happening to her. “I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep... get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you get your workouts in if you’re going to do this much work.’”

“I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that’s where my journey to wellness began,” Jennifer added, as she now knows “it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.”