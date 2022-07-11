Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez discuss their complicated relationship

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are some of the biggest names in sports. The two were close friends, having a relationship that dated back to their time high school. After playing in the New York Yankees together, the two were often photographed alongside each other, spending holidays together and more. Then it stopped, with there being rumors of jealousy and competitiveness between them.

The ESPN documentary “The Captain” goes into Derek Jeter’s career, with the renowned player opening up in a way the world has never had access too. His complicated relationship with Rodriguez is one of the show’s main draws.

Jeter and Rodriguez playing for the New York Yankees.

The Daily Beast reports that the most interesting storyline in “The Captain’s” first batch of episodes, premiering on ESPN+ this July 18th, is the relationship between Jeter and Rodriguez. The documentary brings in a variety of sport experts and teammates to discuss Jeter’s career, and that particular moment in time. “I’m walking with Alex and he said, ‘Alan, I think this is going to be the last interview that I do with Derek together… I love the guy, he’s my friend, he’s a great player,” said sportswriter Alan Schwartz. “But do you remember the cover of Sports Illustrated? I was sitting and Derek was standing above me. It gives the impression that I was just sort of below him… I’m sorry, but I’m the better player.”

While Rodriguez denies these claims, he’s made other comments regarding Jeter and his playstyle, most notably, at The Dan Patrick Show in the year 2000. Rodriguez had just completed a deal with the Texas Rangers for 252$ million. “Even a guy like Derek, it’s going to be hard for him to break that because he just doesn’t do the power numbers and defensively, he doesn’t do all those things,” said Rodriguez. “So, he might not break the 252. He might get 180. I don’t know what he’s going to get. 150? I’m not sure.”

Jeter was understandably upset by these comments. “You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That’s fine,” Jeter says in the documentary. “But then it goes back to the trust and the loyalty. ‘This is how the guy feels? He’s not a true friend,’ is how I felt. Because I would not do that to a friend.”

While Rodriguez apologized and the two reached an acceptance of sorts, their friendship never recovered. “I said exactly what I said,” said Rodriguez. “Again, I think it was a comment that I stand behind today. It was a complete tsunami—it was one of the greatest teams ever—and to say that you don’t have to focus on just one player I think is totally fair.”

“We were young. I was 26 years old. People make mistakes, I get it,” said Jeter. “They make mistakes. Some mistakes bigger than others. What I expect of you, you should expect the same of me. I wouldn’t treat you that way. And, once again, that’s fine. I’m still going to be cordial. But you crossed the line, and I won’t let you in again.”