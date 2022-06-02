Derek Jeter jokes about his struggles as a father of three girls

Derek Jeter’s new social media accounts already have people riled up in the best way possible.

The former New York Yankees shortstop has kept to himself since his retirement, leaving fans wanting more from the MLB legend. So, earlier this week, he finally created botth a Twitter and Instagram account, surprising his new followers with just how savvy he is already.

“The family is doing great,” he said in a video on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, shortly after creating his account. “Three girls — almost 5, 3 and 6 months,” he said, giving fans an update on his life with daughters Bella, Story, and River. “So pray for me, man.”

“We’re down here in Miami, love Miami,” Jeter concluded. “Been here for the last five years. Couldn’t be more blessed.”

Giving even more insight into his life post-retirement when a follower asked Derek how he fills his days, the baseball legend replied, “I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third. You see, I got this playground behind me, a lot of time out here.”

Jeter and his wife, Hannah, got married in July 2016 and welcomed their oldest daughter, Bella, in August of the following year. Story was born in January 2019 followed by River in December 2021.

Hannah spoke to Editorialist Magazine about her pregnancies with Bella and Story during a November 2019 interview, revealing that she gained 70 pounds the first time and 55 the second.

“I went into hiding,” the model said at the time. “No one really saw me, but I have pictures. … I always thought, you know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape, and it’s not that easy.”

She went on to talk about her life at home with the girls, joking that she is always “covered in paint or glue” due to their trips to Michael’s crafting store.

“Most days my husband comes home and he’s like, ‘Holy crap,‘” she joked. “I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday.”