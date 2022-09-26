Ben Affleck shopping for Halloween outfits with Emme and Seraphina

Ben Affleck and his family are getting ready for Halloween. Affleck was photographed alongside with Emme, Seraphina, and a friend of theirs, as they stopped by Spirit Halloween, the famous costume store.
Jennifer Garner dances at the Angel City FC soccer game with Seraphina Affleck nearby
First look at Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz in ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Affleck wore a blue button up shirt that he paired with a white t-shirt underneath, black pants and sneakers. He was photographed looking over different costumes and masks.
Emme wore a sweatshirt, shorts and some sneakers, while Seraphina sported a colorful outfit made out of shorts, two shirts layered together and some mismatched socks. They were accompanied by a friend in a facemask.
The family has been spotted out around town over the summer, having a year full of trips and activities, including their parents’ marriage.
Jennifer Lopez and Affleck married twice over the summer, and traveled to Europe, where they were accompanied by their kids for a family vacation. Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Samuel and Seraphina. Lopez has two kids with Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max. Throughout their celebrations, the couple has made it clear that their kids are a priority and have put in the work in order to blend the two families together.