Jennifer Garner dances at the Angel City FC soccer game with Seraphina Affleck nearby

Jennifer Garner definitely enjoyed the Labor Day weekend. On Monday, the actress had field seats at Angel City FC’s soccer match against Mexico for Copa Angelina 2022. ﻿﻿ Garner is one of the many celebrities that has invested in the club and she was photographed moving and grooving at the Banc of California Stadium with a large smile. The team did lose 2-0 though.



While Garner was sitting right in front of the field, her daughter Seraphina Affleck, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, was sitting a couple of rows back.



Garner, who was reportedly invited to Bennifer’s wedding, stayed sporty and comfortable with trainers and looked chic in a neutral outfit. Angel City FC has several famous celebrities behind it, with Natalie Portman, and Serena Williams’ husband Alex Ohanian, 2 of the 4 principle owners. Becky G, Eva Longoria,Mia Hamm, Gabrielle Union,America Ferrera, Christina Aguilera, and Williams are some of its investors.



It’s been a busy summer for Seraphina. The 13-year-old was there July 16th in Vegas when Ben and Jennifer Lopez first said “I do” in an intimate ceremony. The following week she joined them on their family honeymoon in Paris, with sister Violet Affleck, 16, and Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins, Max and Emme.