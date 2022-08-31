Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in the US following Italian honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in Los Angeles. The couple, who’s enjoyed two weddings and two honeymoons in the span of two months, was photographed leaving their private jet and wearing matching outfits.

©GrosbyGroup



Affleck and Lopez looked comfortable for their journey.

Lopez and Affleck were both wearing matching tan sweaters and sunglasses. Lopez wore matching sweatpants and wore her hair loose, showing off her highlights. Affleck wore grey sweatpants and carried his luggage.

©GrosbyGroup



They wore matching outfits.

The two spent their second honeymoon in Italy, where they were photographed near Lake Como relaxing and enjoying themselves. They were also seen shopping in Milan and grabbing lunch throughout town. They also briefly spent time with George and Amal Clooney, who own a home in the area.

The couple traveled to Europe following their second wedding in Affleck’s Georgia estate. The lavish event, valued at $400,000, was an intimate affair, with a guest list made up of their closest friends and family. Weeks before, Lopez and Affleck married in Vegas, accompanied by their children.

“It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”