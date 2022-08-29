Jennifer Lopez accuses wedding guest of taking advantage and selling video without permission

Jennifer Lopez is not happy with the wedding guest who “took advantage” of an intimate celebration, and “sold” a video of the special day to TMZ. She also declared that she doesn’t understand why the clip was filmed and shared, as all guests signed Non-Disclosure Agreements before the nuptials.

The leaked video shows the singer giving a serenade to her new husband Ben Affleck, performing during the wedding celebration with backup dancers, as guests watch the happy couple.

“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” Jennifer wrote on social media.

She continued, “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

She also says that she wants to choose what to share, and the video was posted without her consent. “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

Another guest recently gave details to Us Weekly about Ben Affleck’s emotional speech during the ceremony. “Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason.”