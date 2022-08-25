No Virgos? Jennifer Lopez accused of cutting dancers based on their astrological sign

People take astrology very seriously, but would someone like Jennifer Lopez really kick out dancers based on their signs? According got “Glee” alum Heather Morris, the newlywed star once cut out dancers from auditions for her tours because they were Virgos.



©GETTY



Heather Morris, JLo

Morris, an Aquarius, worked as a professional dancer for many years. She made the allegations on the “Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale” podcast, per Page Six. In the video, the 35-year-old talked about her experience as a dancer, “Most of the time you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

According to Morris, after a long day of auditions, Ben Affleck’s new wife addressed the room, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard,” she said. “By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Once the hands were raised, she said JLo whispered something to her assistant, and the Virgo dancers were told, “Thank you so much for coming,” revealing they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Lopez is a Leo, and if you believe in Astrology, Leos and Virgos can actually be a perfect and very productive pair. As noted by Page Six, her ex-husband Marc Anthony was a Virgo, so maybe that could have something to do with it, if it’s true. We will have to wait and see what happens next, with such a wild claim, JLo’s camp will likely respond.