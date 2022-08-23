We are over halfway done with 2022, and California is still in an extreme drought. Southern California is on its third year of punishing drought and water restrictions, which have found some of the biggest stars under scrutiny for wasting water. This week, The Times shared the names of celebs that were among more than 2,0000 customers who were issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District in May or June.

The notices indicated they had surpassed 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of last year. Check out which celebs have had their water flowing below, according to records obtained by The Times.

