Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began taking commercial flights to help the environment

Kourtney Kardashian sells a wellness lifestyle on her Poosh website, so it makes sense that she and Travis Barker —who is vegan— take one for the team and began paying attention to the carbon footprint.

Weeks after social media discovered how Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift were using their private jets for 15 minutes flights instead of driving short distances, Kardashian and Barker began taking commercial flights to help the environment.

©GrosbyGroup



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker begin taking commercial flights to help the environment

Last week the couple, alongside Penelope Disick and North West, flew first class in Alaskan Air on a trip from LAX to Spokane, Washington. According to TMZ, they kept things lowkey, and then covered with their masks and hoodies.

©GrosbyGroup



The publication also reported that Kourtney and Travis own a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. After landing at Spokane airport, they most likely traveled to their final destination by car and spent a few days enjoying the rest of the summer by the lake.