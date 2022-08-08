Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began taking commercial flights to help the environment

Kourtney Kardashian sells a wellness lifestyle on her Poosh website, so it makes sense that she and Travis Barker —who is vegan— take one for the team and began paying attention to the carbon footprint.
Weeks after social media discovered how Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift were using their private jets for 15 minutes flights instead of driving short distances, Kardashian and Barker began taking commercial flights to help the environment.
Last week the couple, alongside Penelope Disick and North West, flew first class in Alaskan Air on a trip from LAX to Spokane, Washington. According to TMZ, they kept things lowkey, and then covered with their masks and hoodies.
The publication also reported that Kourtney and Travis own a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. After landing at Spokane airport, they most likely traveled to their final destination by car and spent a few days enjoying the rest of the summer by the lake.
Last month, Kourtney’s youngest sister Kylie got dragged all over social media for using her $72 million private jet to go to Target alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and nieces Chicago West and True Thompson. The reality tv personality and businesswoman got labeled as “classless” and “climate criminal” because of her actions.
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post.
“Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money and make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants,” said the insider to the publication.
However, another source said Kris didn’t step in because “Kylie has always been very good [with her money] — young but an adult at heart.”
Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and has spent millions of dollars on properties and thousands more on cars, security, and clothes. Jenner reportedly owns at least five homes in California.