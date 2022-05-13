Ludacris bought himself the most lavish graduation present: ‘Family upgrade’

Ludacris is taking his graduation celebration to another level! The rapper decided to buy himself the most lavish present just in time for his college graduation, receiving an honorary Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management.

The actor is proud of his latest achievement and decided to buy a brand new private jet, sharing his excitement with all his fans and followers on social media, posting all about it, wearing a jersey from Georgia State and giving an exclusive tour of his new acquisition.

“Bought myself a little graduation gift,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “familyupgrade” and revealing in the video that “the secret to flying high is to always stay grounded.”

“This is a dream come true for me,” he previously stated, “Georgia State helped me get my start, and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world.”

The luxury aircraft can fit his closest friends and family, including a section with train-style seats and tables, another section lined with leather-upholstered sofas, a mini-kitchen, a bathroom and a TV.

Ludacris has been mentoring students and working closely with professors, discussing entrepreneurship and topics related to the entertainment industry.