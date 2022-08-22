Kate Middleton flies economy with kids to Scotland

The Duchess of Cambridge flew to Scotland on a commercial flight. A video shared on TikTok shows the royal mom of three with her seven-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and four-year-old son Prince Louis at the airport. One fellow passenger, who spotted the royals, wrote on TikTok, “On a flight to Scotland , Kate Middleton , both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me.”

“Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple . Flying economy ,She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughters IPAD,” TikTok user @turbom1k3y added. “And yes she was stunning , even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.”

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge flew economy to Scotland, according to a passenger on the royal’s flight

According to the TikToker user, “No one on board took any photos or videos.” “Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother but there was a buzz onboard,” @turbom1k3y continued. “She was very discreet while looking stunning. There was a ora around her.”

HOLA! USA’s sister brandHELLO! has confirmed that the Cambridges have arrived in Scotland to spend the last weeks of the summer at Balmoral. Prince William and Prince George are believed to have traveled separately, per HELLO!.

©Getty Images



The Cambridges will spend the last weeks of the summer at Balmoral

Last year at the Opening Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William spoke about his children starting to build “happy memories” in Scotland.

“It was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart,” the Duke said in his speech. “George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.”