Prince William and Kate return to the place where they first met 20 years ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday. Prince William and Kate returned to their alma mater, St. Andrews University, where they first met two decades ago. The royal couple spoke with current students about how they’ve coped and supported each other during the past year.

“20 years on. It was great to return to @univofstandrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people,” Kensington Palace captioned a video from the Duke and Duchess’ visit.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate joined Fife Young Carers for a session of land yachting. The Duchess finished the course ahead of her husband, who got stranded in soft sand near the end of the session. Kate shouted at her husband, “Come on, Grandad!”

The night before their busy day of engagements, Prince William and Kate enjoyed a date night in their old college town. The couple dined on Tuesday at Forgan’s, a contemporary restaurant “with a Scottish twist.” The restaurant’s manager, Marc, said, “There was no pomp and ceremony or fanfare, they were very nice and when they left they were very complementary.”

The couple’s return to St. Andrews comes nearly one month after the Duke and Duchess celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. On Saturday, in his speech at the Opening Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William spoke about Scotland being a source of some of his “happiest memories.” One memory of particular “great joy” was him meeting Kate.

“It was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine,” the future King said in his remarks. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart. George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.”