Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, more, gather at the star-studded funeral of JR Ridinger

It was a funeral like you have never seen before! From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Kim Kardashian, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria Estefan, and many more, all gathered to say goodbye to Miami socialite and Chairman and CEO of Market America and SHOP.COM, J.R Ridinger.

The well-known and beloved businessman died suddenly in August after suffering a pulmonary embolism at 63. “While I am unable to speak and I am in shock, you should know I am broken. My heart has been ripped out,” Ridinger’s wife, Loren, said after the tragic loss. “To clear the rumors that he fell… while on our first vacation in 3 years with [family, J.R.] had a sudden pulmonary embolism that stole him from us. In just a second, he was gone. A moment. I beg of you to pray and meditate on him.”

©GettyImages



Loren Ridinger and JR Ridinger attends the Haute Living Miami’s “Woman Of Substance, Woman Of The Year” Awards 2013 on November 20, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Loren and their daughter, Amber, to celebrate his life and contributions, hosted a party that saw performances from JLo and Ja Rule, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, and Alejandro Sanz.

©GrosbyGroup



Alejandro Sanz, Loren Ridinger and Jennifer Lopez

Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Rohan Marley, Emilio Estefan, Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter, Emme, Lala Anthony, and more attended the Miami Beach celebration Saturday night.

Loren took to social media to share BTS moments from the night, including snaps and videos of a group sing-along, which included all the attendees holding white candles.