The United Kingdom has lost its longest-reigning British monarch. But the Roal family has also lost a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at 96 at one of her residences in Balmoral, Scotland.
Before Buckingham Palace announced her death, the family traveled and reunited to spend their last moments with the Queen, including the newly announced prince and princess of Wales, William and Kate.
