The reason why actress Sandra Oh was invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

On Monday, September 19, 2022, the United Kingdom farewelled its longest-reigning queen. During the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II—which was organized and approved by herself —two thousand people were invited to Westminster Abbey.

Among the guests were 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, such as United States President Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Liz Truss, newly appointed British Prime Minister; Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and many more.

As reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola! members of 22 royal houses attended the ceremony. Angela Kelly, the queen’s advisor, and Susan Rhodes, one of her escorts, also made presence. Although Queen Elizabeth II had celebrity friends, none of them were considered for the historical event but one.

Actress Sandra Oh, known for starring in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, attended as a guest of the delegation from her native country. Oh, born in Ottawa, Canada, and daughter of South Korean parents, accompanied led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

©Sandra Oh



Sandra Oh was invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

The 51-year-old star wore the symbol of the Order of Canada, the highest ranking Canadian civil order. She received this recognition for her successful career in arts. The Order of Canada was created in 1967 by Elizabeth II to honor individuals “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations fire our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”

In addition to Oh, Canada’s delegation also included musician Gregory Charles, Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury, and First Officer Leslie Arthur Palmer of the Canadian Coast Guard.