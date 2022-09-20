The reason why actress Sandra Oh was invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

On Monday, September 19, 2022, the United Kingdom farewelled its longest-reigning queen. During the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II—which was organized and approved by herself —two thousand people were invited to Westminster Abbey.
Among the guests were 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, such as United States President Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Liz Truss, newly appointed British Prime Minister; Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and many more.
As reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola! members of 22 royal houses attended the ceremony. Angela Kelly, the queen’s advisor, and Susan Rhodes, one of her escorts, also made presence. Although Queen Elizabeth II had celebrity friends, none of them were considered for the historical event but one.
Actress Sandra Oh, known for starring in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, attended as a guest of the delegation from her native country. Oh, born in Ottawa, Canada, and daughter of South Korean parents, accompanied led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.
The 51-year-old star wore the symbol of the Order of Canada, the highest ranking Canadian civil order. She received this recognition for her successful career in arts. The Order of Canada was created in 1967 by Elizabeth II to honor individuals “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations fire our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”
In addition to Oh, Canada’s delegation also included musician Gregory Charles, Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury, and First Officer Leslie Arthur Palmer of the Canadian Coast Guard.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96 years old. Although her death has caused a significant impact on those who admired her devotion, grace, and dignity, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, will be forever remembered for her love for corgies, elaborated hats, and bright, colorful outfits.
Born in Mayfair in 1926, Elizabeth acceded to the throne following her father’s death in 1952. Elizabeth was in Kenya at the time of her father’s passing. She returned to the UK as Queen with her coronation taking place over a year later on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.
In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch and in 2022 she became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.