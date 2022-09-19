Meghan Markle honors Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a gift from Her Majesty

The Duchess of Sussex, commonly known as Meghan Markle, attended the Queen’s state funeral with a special jewelry gifted by Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old American member of the British royal family and former actress wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings while joining her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family.
Meghan received the gift from the Queen in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018, when they both went on a trip on the royal train to Cheshire to connect with community leaders and local school children. The monarch, known for always wearing pearl accessories, gave Meghan a smaller version of her go-to pairs.
Prince Harry shared a statement following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022. “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry shared on the Archewell Foundation website.
“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”
“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he continued.
“I cherish these times shared with you and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”