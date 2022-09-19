Meghan Markle honors Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a gift from Her Majesty

The Duchess of Sussex, commonly known as Meghan Markle, attended the Queen’s state funeral with a special jewelry gifted by Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old American member of the British royal family and former actress wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings while joining her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family.

Meghan received the gift from the Queen in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018, when they both went on a trip on the royal train to Cheshire to connect with community leaders and local school children. The monarch, known for always wearing pearl accessories, gave Meghan a smaller version of her go-to pairs.

©GettyImages



Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

Prince Harry shared a statement following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022. “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry shared on the Archewell Foundation website.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”