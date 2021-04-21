Queen Elizabeth receives special birthday gift from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thinking about Queen Elizabeth as she celebrates her first birthday in decades without her beloved husband Prince Philip. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as their son Archie Harrison, have sent wishes to Her Majesty on her birthday (Wednesday, April 21). HELLO! also understands that the Sussexes shared a special gift with the Queen to mark her milestone birthday.

Prince Harry arrived back in California the day before his grandmother’s 95th birthday. The Duke had returned to the UK for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. Meghan, who is expecting her second child, did not accompany her husband after being advised by her doctor not to travel. Although she wasn’t in attendance, the Duchess reportedly watched the service from her home in Montecito.

Queen Elizabeth spoke out on her birthday for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest. The Queen released a message to people around the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following Prince Philip’s death. “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” Her Majesty began the statement.

Prince Philip’s funeral took place days before Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” the Queen continued. “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”