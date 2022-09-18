New photo of Queen Elizabeth and message from King Charles released on eve of Her Majesty’s funeral

King Charles III has expressed his thanks to those who have been a support and comfort to him and his family following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 73-year-old monarch released his message of thanks on the eve of his mother’s state funeral.

“Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” the King began (via HELLO!).

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he continued. “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”

Charles became King upon his mother’s death on Sept. 8. A new photo of the late Queen was released on Sunday ahead of her funeral. The picture of the monarch smiling was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. The palace noted in the caption, “Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

Her Majesty’s state funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey. The King, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among members of the British royal family who will be in attendance. Later in the evening, the Queen will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor.