Queen Elizabeth’s grandsons and granddaughters hold vigil around Her Majesty’s coffin

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren came together on Saturday to pay tribute to their late grandmother. The Prince of Wales, 40, Prince Harry, 38, Peter Phillips, 44, Zara Tindall, 41, Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, held a vigil beside their grandmother’s coffin at Westminster Hall.
Prince William led his brother and royal cousins into the hall on Sept. 17 as mourners, who have been queuing for hours to see the Queen, watched. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were both dressed in uniform for the vigil at the request of their father, King Charles III.
William stood at the head between Princess Anne’s children, Zara and Peter, who is the Queen’s oldest grandchild. Meanwhile, Harry stood at the foot flanked by Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Her Majesty’s youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor and youngest grandchild James stood on opposite sides in the middle between their older cousins.
Louise and James’ mother Sophie, Countess of Wessex appeared emotional as she watched the vigil from the side next to her husband Prince Edward.
The Queen’s grandchildren followed in the footsteps of Her Majesty’s four children, who held a vigil on Friday. Members of the late monarch’s family, including four of her great-grandchildren, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips, watched the vigil on Sept. 17.
The Queen’s lying-in-state will end on Monday morning. Her Majesty’s coffin will be taken on Sept. 19 on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.
Watch the Queen’s grandchildren’s vigil here.