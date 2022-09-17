Queen Elizabeth’s grandsons and granddaughters hold vigil around Her Majesty’s coffin

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren came together on Saturday to pay tribute to their late grandmother. The Prince of Wales, 40, Prince Harry, 38, Peter Phillips, 44, Zara Tindall, 41, Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, held a vigil beside their grandmother’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

©Getty Images





Prince William led his brother and royal cousins into the hall on Sept. 17 as mourners, who have been queuing for hours to see the Queen, watched. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were both dressed in uniform for the vigil at the request of their father, King Charles III.

©Getty Images





William stood at the head between Princess Anne’s children, Zara and Peter, who is the Queen’s oldest grandchild. Meanwhile, Harry stood at the foot flanked by Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

©Getty Images





Her Majesty’s youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor and youngest grandchild James stood on opposite sides in the middle between their older cousins.