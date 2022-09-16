Queen Elizabeth’s 8 grandchildren—including her youngest—to make appearance together ahead of funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside their grandmother’s coffin on Saturday. Her Majesty’s youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, will join his big sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and their royal cousins, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at Westminster Hall for the 15-minute vigil.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Prince William will stand at the head, while his brother Harry at the foot. At the request of their father, King Charles III, both brothers will be in uniform. The Queen’s other grandchildren will be dressed in morning coat and dark formal dress with decorations.

©Getty Images



All of the Queen’s grandchildren will stand vigil beside the late monarch’s coffin on Sept. 17

A vigil around the Queen’s coffin will also be held by the late monarch’s four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward on Friday.

Earlier this week, Her Majesty’s children and grandchildren attended a service for the reception of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. The service marked the first time Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 14-year-old son James had been seen since his grandmother’s death.

The Queen passed away at Balmoral on Sept. 8. Her Majesty’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19. In the evening, a private burial will be held in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The Queen will be buried with her husband Prince Philip, who passed away last year.