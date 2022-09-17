Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie release joint statement on ‘dearest Grannie’: ‘You were our matriarch’

Being Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughters has admittedly been the honor of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s lives. Prince Andrew’s daughters paid tribute to their “dearest Grannie” on Saturday with a moving joint statement.

“We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie,” Eugenie and Beatrice said.

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” they continued. “For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world. The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are.”

While their grandmother is gone, the siblings noted “we’re so happy you’re back with Grandpa,” [Prince Philip] who passed away in April 2021. “Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you,” the Princesses added. “We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Like the Duke of York’s daughters, Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales have also released statements following their grandmother’s passing. Eugenie and Beatrice joined their royal cousins, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, on Saturday at Westminster Hall. The late British monarch’s eight grandchildren held a vigil at Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying-in-state. On Monday, Sept. 19, Her Majesty’s coffin will be taken on a State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral.