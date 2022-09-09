Princess Beatrice’s husband ‘brokenhearted’ over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is heartbroken over the death of his grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth. The day after Her Majesty’s passing, Princess Beatrice’s husband shared a moving tribute to the late monarch on Instagram. Alongside photos of the Queen, Edo wrote, “Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours.”

“What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he continued. “Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted 💔.”

Edo included a picture of Her Majesty and Prince Philip from his and Beatrice’s 2020 wedding. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were among the guests at the private ceremony held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The bride wore one of her grandmother’s vintage dresses for the special occasion.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were guests at the couple’s wedding in 2020

Princess Beatrice and her husband honored the Queen last year with their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi’s middle name. Edo is also a father to son Christopher Woolf, also known as “Wolfie,” from a previous relationship. In his tribute on Thursday, Edo shared that their “little ones got to spend wonderful time” with the Queen this summer.