Reina Isabel II
Final journey

The step-by-step protocol to farewell Queen Elizabeth II

The meticulously planned series of events that took take place over ten days

By Shirley Gómez, By Cynthia Valdez -New York

After Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, September 8, at 96, Operation London Bridge began in action. After 70 years of reigning over Great Britain and the Commonwealth, a meticulously planned series of events will take place over ten days.

Simultaneously other protocols to continue with the royal legacy and the ascendancy to the throne of the heir will begin. Among the events is the proclamation of the new king. On Friday, September 9, Charles III issued his first speech as king, remembering and thanking his mother. The new King also honored his wife, Camilla, and his sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Rey Carlos III©GettyImages
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022 in London, England.

Hours after the monarch’s passing, the King had to respect the timeline and meet with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who took the position and was received by her Majesty The Queen days after she died. It was their first and last meeting.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH©GettyImages

The Duke of Norfolk, Thomas Howard, son of one of Queen Elizabeth’s dearest friends, was in charge of the funeral arrangements and the following acts and related events.

In honor of the Queen, Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Windsor Castle bells rang. At Hyde Park and other stations, 96 cannon salvos were fired, one for each year of Elizabeth II’s life. A church service was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral to pay tribute to the late queen.

On Saturday, September 10, Charles III was declared King and his wife, his Queen Consort. It was a significant event spearheaded by the Accession Council, very different from the coronation ceremony for which there is no scheduled date yet, but it could take as long as the new King decides. In the case of Elizabeth II, she waited more than a year after mourning her father.

The proclamation of Charles III took place at St James’s Palace, a ceremony televised for the first time in the history of British Royalty. Penny Mordaunt MP, Lord President of the Accession Council, chaired the event that welcomed 200 of the 700 councilors. Charles, who has been preparing for this moment for decades, has had the support and company of his wife since, in 2016, she was appointed private counselor.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, watched by (L-R) Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, Lord Chancellor of the Privy Council Brandon Lewis and Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim Britain's King Charles III as the new King. - Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)©GettyImages
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, watched by (L-R) Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, Lord Chancellor of the Privy Council Brandon Lewis and Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James’s Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim Britain’s King Charles III as the new King.

Following the protocols and traditions of royalty, the proclamation of a new king was made from the Friary Court’s balcony. At that time, the flags at half-staff in mourning for Queen Elizabeth will fly from above only for 24 hours as a sign of a new monarch and then return to the mourning position. After being named king, the official acts of Carlos III began with a meeting with the prime minister as well as with the cabinet.

The new king will stick to the tradition of the early 18th century, taking a declaration and an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

On one of the balconies of Friary Court at St. James’s Palace, a town crier announced after a fanfare with trumpets. The person in charge will be the Garter King of Arms, who reported to the people: “God save the king.”

Hyde Park rang again with gunshots, as well as the Tower of London and the warships. In Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast, the proclamation of the new king was also officially read.

At the end of the proclamation of Charles III, the queen’s funeral continued its course. The queen’s body left Balmoral Castle for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, by land. On Monday the 12th, the Royal Family walked in a procession down the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral with a vigil. The Scottish were able to give the last goodbye to the queen.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2022 in London, England. The coffin carrying Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaves St Giles Church travelling to Edinburgh Airport where it will be flown to London and transferred to Buckingham Palace by road. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Paul Childs - WPA Pool/Getty Images)©GettyImages
The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2022 in London, England.

The already appointed king attended a condolence meeting of the House of Commons and the House of Lords in Westminster. Likewise, the king traveled to Scotland and England, and other points in Northern Ireland. A route that many will recognize with the name Operation Spring Tide.

Operation Unicorn

Under this name, on Tuesday, September 13, Queen Elizabeth II was transferred to London, with a funeral at the famous Buckingham Palace. To have everything under control, there was a parade rehearsal holding the coffin from this point to the Palace of Westminster.

The first funeral was held on September 14 in Westminster Hall, a protocol known under the code Operation Marquee. It took place over four days and had a ceremonial procession. The royal family held a church service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Queen Elizabeth II death©GettyImages
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The international heads of state will also be able to say goodbye to her with a plan set between Friday, 16, and Sunday, 18. On Monday 19, a state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, where the queen’s body will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage and with a procession of family, military, and various heads of state as seen at the duke’s funeral of Edinburgh last year.

At least two thousand people are expected. The tour will be the most special for the British people, as it will be there where they will be able to say their last goodbye to the queen, a tribute that will be televised around the world.

Related

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II left a top-secret letter to Sydney’s residents that could only be opened in 2085

Prince William and Prince Harry walk side by side behind grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

The coffin will arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a service that will also be televised. However, that is not the last rest of the queen; most intimately and familiarly, the queen will be buried in the memorial chapel of King George VI, father of Elizabeth II.

Eternity with the love of her life

In the last destination of Queen Elizabeth II, not only would she be accompanied by her family, but by her orders, she left it said that the remains of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021, be transferred from the royal vault next to the queen—standing by her one true love, the father of her children, Prince Philip.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more