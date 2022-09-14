The step-by-step protocol to farewell Queen Elizabeth II

After Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, September 8, at 96, Operation London Bridge began in action. After 70 years of reigning over Great Britain and the Commonwealth, a meticulously planned series of events will take place over ten days.

Simultaneously other protocols to continue with the royal legacy and the ascendancy to the throne of the heir will begin. Among the events is the proclamation of the new king. On Friday, September 9, Charles III issued his first speech as king, remembering and thanking his mother. The new King also honored his wife, Camilla, and his sons, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

©GettyImages



King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022 in London, England.

Hours after the monarch’s passing, the King had to respect the timeline and meet with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who took the position and was received by her Majesty The Queen days after she died. It was their first and last meeting.

The Duke of Norfolk, Thomas Howard, son of one of Queen Elizabeth’s dearest friends, was in charge of the funeral arrangements and the following acts and related events.

In honor of the Queen, Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Windsor Castle bells rang. At Hyde Park and other stations, 96 cannon salvos were fired, one for each year of Elizabeth II’s life. A church service was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral to pay tribute to the late queen.

On Saturday, September 10, Charles III was declared King and his wife, his Queen Consort. It was a significant event spearheaded by the Accession Council, very different from the coronation ceremony for which there is no scheduled date yet, but it could take as long as the new King decides. In the case of Elizabeth II, she waited more than a year after mourning her father.

The proclamation of Charles III took place at St James’s Palace, a ceremony televised for the first time in the history of British Royalty. Penny Mordaunt MP, Lord President of the Accession Council, chaired the event that welcomed 200 of the 700 councilors. Charles, who has been preparing for this moment for decades, has had the support and company of his wife since, in 2016, she was appointed private counselor.

©GettyImages



Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, watched by (L-R) Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, Lord Chancellor of the Privy Council Brandon Lewis and Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James’s Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim Britain’s King Charles III as the new King.

Following the protocols and traditions of royalty, the proclamation of a new king was made from the Friary Court’s balcony. At that time, the flags at half-staff in mourning for Queen Elizabeth will fly from above only for 24 hours as a sign of a new monarch and then return to the mourning position. After being named king, the official acts of Carlos III began with a meeting with the prime minister as well as with the cabinet.

The new king will stick to the tradition of the early 18th century, taking a declaration and an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

On one of the balconies of Friary Court at St. James’s Palace, a town crier announced after a fanfare with trumpets. The person in charge will be the Garter King of Arms, who reported to the people: “God save the king.”

Hyde Park rang again with gunshots, as well as the Tower of London and the warships. In Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast, the proclamation of the new king was also officially read.

At the end of the proclamation of Charles III, the queen’s funeral continued its course. The queen’s body left Balmoral Castle for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, by land. On Monday the 12th, the Royal Family walked in a procession down the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral with a vigil. The Scottish were able to give the last goodbye to the queen.