Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth has returned to Buckingham Palace for the last time. Her Majesty’s coffin arrived in London on Tuesday after being flown from Scotland.

King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among members of the royal family who gathered at the palace on Tuesday to receive the late monarch’s coffin.

The last time Queen Elizabeth appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace was for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Sept. 8. The late monarch’s coffin left Scotland and traveled to RAF Northolt on Sept. 13 accompanied by Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The Queen’s coffin will rest in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight.

On Wednesday, the monarch’s coffin will be taken in a procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of her state funeral. The funeral will take place Monday, Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey.