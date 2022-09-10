The Wales and Sussexes came together two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left for the late monarch in Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 10.

A spokesperson for Prince William confirmed via HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

