What King Charles said about Meghan and Harry in his first speech as monarch

King Charles III expressed his love for his youngest son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle in his first speech as sovereign on Friday. In his address, the 73-year-old monarch said, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, and now reside in Montecito, California. Harry, who recently returned to Europe with Meghan to attend events in the UK and Germany, traveled on Thursday to Balmoral, where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the UK until after the Queen’s funeral.

©Getty Images



King Charles III mentioned his sons and daughters-in-law in his first speech as monarch

During the King’s speech on Sept. 9, the monarch also bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his firstborn Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” Charles, the former Prince of Wales, said.

The King continued, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”